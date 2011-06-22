Amish man shows up to sexting sting in horse-drawn buggy - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Amish man shows up to sexting sting in horse-drawn buggy

Willard Yoder (Source: Fayette County Sheriff's Office) Willard Yoder (Source: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

CONNERSVILLE, IN (FOX19) - An Amish Indiana man has been arrested after police say he showed up at an undercover sting in a horse-drawn buggy. He has been charged with soliciting a 12-year-old girl for sex.

Willard Yoder, 21, is accused of sending 600 texts, nude pictures and videos to the girl, saying he wanted to have sex with her. The girl's mother found the texts and went to police. Police set up a sting at a Connersville, Indiana restaurant.

Yoder arrived in his horse-drawn buggy to meet the girl and was arrested on four counts of soliciting a minor. Investigators say Yoder later confessed to sending the texts.

Yoder has been released on bond.

Yoder is set to appear in court in September.

