Senate rejects governor's agenda plans

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina senators have refused to add Gov. Nikki Haley's restructuring agenda to their wrap-up session.

Supporters needed 31 votes to add her restructuring measure to the Senate agenda. But they failed with a 25-17 vote Tuesday.

Sen. Gerald Malloy of Darlington said it would take too much time to take up Haley's measure and it should not be added to the agenda.

But Senate Rules Committee Chairman Larry Martin of Pickens said the measure needs to be addressed before lawmakers go home next week.

