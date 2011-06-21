Father quits job to see son pitch for Gamecocks

continued from page 1...

Michael Roth (13-3), a 31st-round draft pick of the Cleveland Indians, became one of the nation's premier starting pitchers after working as a reliever most of last season. He hasn't allowed an earned run in 37 1-3 innings since May 13. His season ERA is 0.97.

The Gamecocks play Virginia in a Bracket 2 winners' game Tuesday.

"My main role tomorrow will be cheering," he said. "We'll be doing plenty of that. We'll be fired up and ready to go."

Having his dad here for as long as the Gamecocks stay alive makes this CWS an even bigger thrill.

"My dad's been a huge inspiration for baseball for me," he said. "It's definitely nice to have him out here."

Head Coach Ray Tanner was impressed with the gesture. "Wow! That's family love," said Tanner. " I don't know what his mom had to say about that, but it's a tight knit family and I'm sure he felt like he had to do that and I wish him well. I hope he gets a lot of job offers."

Is he worried about his dad getting another job?

"No, he'll be OK," Michael said. "Gamecock Nation will help us out."

Michael's mother told News Ten's Mandy Mitchell that the family doesn't want any publicity for this and that her husband was simply doing this to support his son.

