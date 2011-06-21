2011 CWS Memories: Father quits job to see son pitch for Gamecocks

OMAHA, Neb. (WIS/AP) - David Roth wasn't about to miss seeing his son pitch for South Carolina in the College World Series. He went to extreme lengths to do it.

Roth quit his job as a car salesman in Greer, S.C.

Roth was in Omaha last year when the Gamecocks won the national title, but his job kept him from watching Michael Roth pitch. No way that was going to happen this year.

"They were like, 'You know, you don't have any vacation days,' " Michael said Monday. "He said, 'I've got to go out there to Omaha,' so he just quit."

David Roth was in the stands Sunday, soaking up Michael's 7 1-3 innings of work against Texas A&M. All four runs he allowed were unearned.

The 5-4 win thrilled the Gamecocks fans, but for Michael it was extra meaningful.

"Obviously, it was pretty special considering it was Father's Day yesterday," he said Monday. "I'm glad that he's here. It's been pretty cool having my family here."

Michael didn't know his dad had sacrificed his job for the College World Series until he had dinner with his family on Saturday.

"My mom mentioned something after super regionals," he said. "She was like, 'I think dad's going to come.' I said, 'Really? He's going to get off work?'

"She was like, 'He's either going to get off work or he's going to quit.' "

On Saturday Roth tweeted: "How's this for dedication? My dad had to quit his job to make it out to Omaha."

The junior left-hander said it was disappointing that his dad couldn't see his two quality starts a year ago.

