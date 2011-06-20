Nine-year-old killed in SUV wreck near Bishopville - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Nine-year-old killed in SUV wreck near Bishopville

BISHOPVILLE, SC (WIS) - A nine-year-old girl was killed Sunday evening in a Lee County car wreck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck happened around 5:00pm on Interstate 20 near mile marker 107, about nine miles west of Bishopville. Investigators said a 2005 GMC SUV driven by Jonathon Hux, 29, of Florence, was heading east on I-20 when it ran into the median and overturned.

Lee County Coroner Alford Elmore said Savannah Hux, 9, died at the scene. Jonathon Hux suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Investigators said two other passengers, 29-year-old Tabitha Hux and five-year-old Brice Hux, were wearing seatbelts and were taken to Kershaw Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said four-year-old Ryleieh Hux was in a car seat, and also suffered minor injuries.

