USC player charged with DUI

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A USC football player was arrested at a safety checkpoint in Downtown Columbia Friday night.

20-year-old DeVonte Holloman was charged with a DUI, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The checkpoint was part of "Operation Downtown" where the patrol teamed up with several other law enforcement agencies to crack down on DUI's and nighttime seat belt enforcement. It took place at the intersection of George Rogers Blvd and Bluff Road.

Troopers said there were 12 total DUI's as a result of the checkpoint.

Holloman is a junior who plays strong safety for the Gamecocks. He is slated to be a starter this football season after playing in all 14 games last year.

