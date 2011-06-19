Gamecocks await their turn on new field in Omaha

OMAHA, NE (WIS) - The College World Series is underway in Omaha.

The Gamecocks will not play until Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. But four other teams got the chance to try out the brand new stadium Saturday.

TD Ameritrade Park is a $131 million ballpark, which replaces the historic Rosenblatt Stadium. It sits right in the heart of downtown Omaha.

Several Gamecock fans got their first look at the new park Saturday.

