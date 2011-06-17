Bradley picks up a bat in Omaha

OMAHA, NE (WIS) - The Gamecocks begin defending their College World Series title Sunday against Texas A&M.

The National Champs are staying busy. The Gamecocks will either be practicing or playing every day they're in Omaha.

They had their first workout Thursday shortly after arriving in Nebraska.

There was a welcoming sight for USC fans. Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was swinging a bat. Bradley hasn't played since injuring his wrist in late April. He's been placed on the active list and will be available for duty.

Coach Ray Tanner said his guys acted like little kids when they drove by the new ballpark in Omaha.

Copyright 2010 WIS. All rights reserved.