Gamecocks reinstate Hampton after Spurrier meets with parents

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) - South Carolina cornerback Victor Hampton is getting another chance. According to sources, Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier, after a meeting with Hampton and his parents, has decided to reinstate Hampton.

Hampton has returned to the team for summer workouts, but is expected to serve some sort of suspension, likely multiple games, this season.

Hampton was notified that South Carolina wasn't renewing his scholarship earlier this week. At the end of the spring semester, the Gamecocks coaching staff had Hampton sign a contract with guidelines that he needed to follow in order to remain on scholarship with the Gamecocks. Hampton violated this multiple times.

Hampton, Spurrier and his parents all agreed on a new contract and according to sources, he signed this and will be held to it.

Hampton is entering his redshirt freshman season. He signed with South Carolina in the Class of 2010 out of Darlington (S.C.) High.

