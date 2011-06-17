Deputies: Man shoots thief stealing 4-wheeler

RICHBURG, SC (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a Richburg man shot another man who was attempting to steal his 4-wheeler.

According to Sheriff Richard Smith, deputies were called out to a home on the 4600 block of Bryant's Corner Road around 8:45 pm Thursday night. 40-year-old Bradley Hubbard told deputies that someone was trying to steal his 4-wheeler.

When deputies arrived, Hubbard told them that he attempted to hold the man at gun point until they arrived, but the suspect ran back to his truck and sped towards Hubbard. That's when Hubbard says he "fired several shots in the direction of the truck and that he had shot the tires out."

Sheriff Smith told WBTV that deputies found the suspect, 28-year-old Michael Dewayne Pressley of Richburg, at a home along Highway 9 and arrested him. Deputies say Pressley had a gunshot wound on his arm and was transported to the emergency room in Chester for treatment.

The incident is under investigation, Sheriff Smith says, and additional charges could be coming.

