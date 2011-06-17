Family, police chief remember 21-year-old who drowned in Lake Murray

By Tim Pulliam - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 21-year-old man drowned on Lake Murray Wednesday evening while swimming with friends, according to the Lexington County Coroner.



Coroner Harry O. Harman said Evan M. Myers of Columbia was swimming with a friend when he started having difficulties. A dive team later found his body in about 10 feet of water.



Harman said an autopsy found the cause of death to be drowning.

Irmo Police Chief Brian Buck said Myers participated in the Irmo Police Explorer program for people interested in becoming a police officer.

Flags are hanging lower than usual at the Irmo Police Department, a symbol of sadness for a young man who aspired to be just like the officers who work there. "He was a good kid," said Buck. "He was setting an example for other young men."



Myers started working with Buck as a teen. "He was the friendliest man you'd ever want to meet," said Buck. "He would walk in the door to my officer with the biggest smile on his face, 'hey chief! How you doing?' You could tell he was excited to be here."



"When you get a call like that, you know it's something bad," said Bart Myers. "It's painful, it's extremely painful. Like what could have been, what more could he have accomplished."



"A part of the family is missing," said Myers. "And we know he's in heaven, and that keeps me strong that it's a void that can't be fixed. Can't be replaced."



"Evan was a member of our family," said Buck. "I took this job a long time ago, and I'd never thought I'd have this conversation with somebody. How many times did I go to parents' houses and tell them there child passed away from a car crash, but I never thought it would be one of our young people. Never did."

