Owner euthanizes emaciated horse - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Owner euthanizes emaciated horse

LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The owner of an emaciated horse whose picture caused quite a stir in Lee County decided to put the animal down Friday morning after it couldn't stand anymore.

The horse named BJ garnered a lot of attention when the animal shelter in Lee County posted a picture of the animal to its Facebook page on Wednesday. People began commenting on that posting and calling the sheriff after seeing BJ's condition.

Sheriff Daniel Simon said the owner of BJ, James Messick, called a vet Friday morning after he couldn't get BJ to stand up. It was determined that the horse needed to be put down.

Messick said Thursday the comments that were being made about BJ were simply untrue. He said all four of his horses are properly cared for, and that no one else could do a better job taking care of them.    
      
But a very vocal group in Lee County said different. "Nobody's going to treat him better than I treat him," said Messick. "No one can do any more for him than I can."

Messick made it a point to take in animals he says were cast off. One horse was sold to him with a disfigured hip. He said BJ was a used-up Amish buggy horse. "I don't go out and buy horses that are fit," said Messick. "I'm a misfit, so are they."
     
Lately, though, BJ had lost a lot of weight and attracted a lot of attention. Messick said BJ was just old, an excuse that wasn't  good enough for many concerned passers by.
     
One of them was Doris Winstead, director of the Lee County Animal Shelter. She posted the picture of BJ on the shelter's Facebook page, saying the owner of the horse should be ashamed.

Other concerned readers chimed in as well. "I don't understand why they didn't come in and ask questions," said Messick. "Like I told the sheriff yesterday, I got nothing to hide. My animals are treated good."
     
Wednesday's visit by Sheriff Simon wasn't the first. He says he was also here in April, and on both visits, he found ample food and water.
     
That hasn't stopped a barrage of phone calls and e-mails from people in the community demanding more action. The sheriff says he's contacted an area veterinarian and the Humane Society to get an expert's perspective.

"Would I turn my animal lose to someone else?" asked Messick. "No, this is my friend."

Simon said the humane society was expected to visit Messick Friday afternoon. The sheriff wasn't sure if any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:29:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:58 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:31 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly