Store clerk fires back after robber's gun doesn't go off

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - In an ironic twist of fate, it was a cash advance clerk's gun that actually worked during a robbery Thursday morning on Saint Andrews Rd.

Major George Brothers said a man walked into the Cash Quick store around 10:00 a.m. Thursday and forced the clerk toward the back of the store at gunpoint.

Brothers said the man took money from the safe before aiming his gun at the victim and pulling the trigger, but the weapon didn't fire. The man took the victim's cell phone from her back pocket and ran out the front door.

The clerk, who Brothers said had a .38 caliber handgun, followed the man out the front door and fired a round at the suspect, but missed as he ran to his vehicle.

As the man left in a silver or gray hatchback Honda or Hyundai, Brothers said the clerk fired two additional rounds at the car. Deputies don't know if these rounds struck the vehicle.

The subject is described as a black male with a dark complexion, standing about 5'6"–5'7" with a medium build. Deputies say he was wearing a "NY" baseball hat, a light-colored shirt and dark pants with a blue bandanna over the bottom portion of his face.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

