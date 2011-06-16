Judi and Dwayne Gatson's adoption is official!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Judi and Dwayne Gatson's adoption of Aidan Kash became official today during a short ceremony at the Richland County Judicial Center.

A note from Judi and Dwayne:

When we lost our son Deuce (Dwayne II) back in July of 2005 it was a pain and loss that was impossible to describe. But through that heartbreak there were some awesome blessings. So many people prayed for us, encouraged us and reminded us that 'all things come together for good for those who love the Lord and are called according to his purpose.' (Romans 8:28). We can tell you God's word is true and He is faithful.

Dwayne and I thought the only way we would ever truly be happy was to give birth to another child. We were wrong. When we laid eyes on Aidan Kash we knew he was made for us and we were made for him. He was always in our hearts, it just took him a little while to find his way home.

For those going through a similar experience of losing a child remember it's not over, you'll see each other again. Stay encouraged and know that miracles do happen ... for those who believe :)

To everyone who prayed for us, everyone who sent a gift, card, note, email or word of encouragement thank you for being a blessing! Thank you for welcoming Aidan Kash to our family with such love and for sharing in our joy!

With love & gratitude,

~ Judi, Dwayne & Aidan Kash Gatson

