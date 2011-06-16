Fire destroys home, sends man to hospital

COLUMBIA,SC (WIS) – One man was sent to the hospital after his home on Falling Springs Road caught fire just around 9:30 Wednesday night.

The fire started during a thunderstorm, but Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says they aren't sure if weather was responsible for the fire.

The man told fire officials he heard a loud bang outside the home and then started seeing smoke inside.

The man was transported to the hospital with minor burns.

Jenkins says the home is a total loss and the Red Cross was called in to assist the man.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.