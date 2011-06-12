USC gets two-game sweep over UConn, 8-2

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Gamecock fans hope it's just the beginning.

USC is headed back to Omaha to defend their National Championship after sweeping their Super Regional with the UConn Huskies.

In the sixth inning, Carolina was down 2-1. Robert Beary drove in Adrian Morales. The score was tied at two.

UConn loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but John Taylor started the one-two-three double play to put out the fire.

In the eighth inning, Christian Walker started the inning by sending one deep to left. It cleared the fence for a solo shot. USC went up 3-2.

The Gamecocks sealed the deal with a five run ninth inning. The heavy damage was done by Peter Mooney with a two-run double. Carolina took an 8-2 lead to the bottom of the ninth. That's where Sumter's Matt Price closed it out with a game ending strikeout.

Carolina won it 8-2. They're headed back to Omaha and the College World Series. The Gamecocks are looking for back-to-back National Championships.

