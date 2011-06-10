Roth kicks off Super Regional against Barnes

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The starting pitchers for Saturday are Michael Roth for South Carolina. He'll be matched against UConn's Matt Barnes. He's a first round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox.

Earlier this season, Roth outdueled Vanderbilt's Sonny Gray, who's a first round pick of the Oakland Athletics.

Roth is looking forward to the challenge of battling another first rounder.

