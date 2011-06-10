Man arrested after drive-by purse snatching

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia man is in jail charged with purse snatching after an alert citizen remembering seeing hsi truck on TV called police to report seeing it. a bizarre incident in a grocery store parking lot.

Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott says 30-year-old Sheldon Tequel Harrison was arrested Friday afternoon after a tipster said Harrison grabbed a woman's purse while driving by her in his truck.

The caller recognized the truck Harrison was allegedly driving at the time of the crime. The citizen was at the Zestos located at 4001 Main Street when he spotted the truck. He quickly called police and gave an officer the license plate number. CPD Officers used that information to learn Harrison's identity.

According to investigators, a 63-year-old female victim was exiting the Bi-Lo grocery store located at 4467 Devine Street at approximately 8:30 AM on May 28, 2011, when the suspect drove up beside her, and grabbed her purse and grocery bag.

In the process, the victim struggled to hold on to her items, and lost her balance as the suspect drove off, heading west on Devine Street. The victim was not physically injured during the crime.

Chief Scott says "This is another example of how the community comes together to assist law enforcement. Citizens can be our eyes and ears on the street. This citizen has allowed the victim to have closure."

