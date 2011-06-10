Greene accepts pre-trial program to erase charges - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Greene accepts pre-trial program to erase charges

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Former U.S. Senate candidate Alvin Greene has officially decided to enter a pretrial intervention program that will drop a misdemeanor obscenity charge against him as long as he completes community service and counseling.

PHOTO GALLERY: Alvin Greene
 Click here to images of Alvin Green through the years.

 

Prosecutors confirmed Friday that Greene had enrolled in the program.

Richland County prosecutors said earlier this week they would allow Greene to participate in the program and also would drop a felony obscenity charge against the unemployed Army veteran.

Earlier this week, Greene told The Associated Press that he was glad prosecutors were letting him enter the program but insisted he did not show a pornographic picture to a University of South Carolina student at a campus computer lab.

Greene could have faced several years in prison if convicted.

