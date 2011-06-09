Spurrier's 'pay for play' proposal generating plenty of discussion

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It's been one of the biggest sports stories over the past week. It's the head ball coach's proposal to pay college football players $300 per game.

Steve Spurrier put the proposal on the table last week at the SEC spring meetings. Six other SEC coaches agreed with the Gamecocks' head man.

Spurrier said giving players an expense check for each game is one way to spread the wealth around. Coaches are making millions of dollars. Conferences have billion dollar contracts. Spurrier said it's time to give the players a little something, something.

The head ball coaches's proposal is generating plenty of discussion coast to coast.

He's also giving an update on Steven Garcia. He said the quarterback is continuing to do well and is on track to being fully reinstated to the team in August.

Copyright 2010 WIS. All rights reserved.