Newton having to learn playbook on his own

CHARLOTTE, NC (WIS) - Like a lot of other NFL teams, the Carolina Panthers are having to organize their own workouts during the lockout.

The cats wrapped up two weeks of practice Thursday morning in Charlotte. Top draft pick Cam Newton impressed his teammates with his work ethic.

The players aren't allowed to have any contact with coaches during the lockout. So Newton is having to learn the playbook on his own.

He was able to receive a playbook the day after the draft when the lockout was temporarily lifted. Newton is also picking the brains of fellow Panther quarterbacks Jimmy Clausen and Matt Moore.

