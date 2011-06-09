Redistricting and budget on agenda for extended session - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Redistricting and budget on agenda for extended legislative session

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina lawmakers will get back to work June 14th for an extension to the legislative session. Redistricting and the budget are on the agenda.

Some lawmakers are hoping to add some of the bills Governor Haley has been pushing, like creating a department of administration.

It would take a 2/3 majority to even consider additional bills. The problem is time. "It's possible that we may be able to compromise, allow us to take up additional matters in the sie nie die, but I don't think we are going to entertain that until we finish what we have to do with budget and redistricting," said Senator Brad Hutto of Orangeburg.

The House and Senate will reconvene Tuesday. Lawmakers said they want to have everything wrapped up no later than July 1st.

Copyright 2010 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:29:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:58 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:31 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly