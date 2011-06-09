Redistricting and budget on agenda for extended legislative session

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina lawmakers will get back to work June 14th for an extension to the legislative session. Redistricting and the budget are on the agenda.

Some lawmakers are hoping to add some of the bills Governor Haley has been pushing, like creating a department of administration.

It would take a 2/3 majority to even consider additional bills. The problem is time. "It's possible that we may be able to compromise, allow us to take up additional matters in the sie nie die, but I don't think we are going to entertain that until we finish what we have to do with budget and redistricting," said Senator Brad Hutto of Orangeburg.

The House and Senate will reconvene Tuesday. Lawmakers said they want to have everything wrapped up no later than July 1st.

