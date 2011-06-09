Top HS basketball player heading to Clemson

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - One of the Midlands top high school basketball players committed to Clemson.

Irmo guard Jordan Roper has decided to play for the Tigers.

Roper led the Yellow Jackets to the 4-A State Championship this year, averaging 20 points a game. He's also the state's 4-A Player of the Year.

Roper hadn't been receiving a lot of attention from major Division One schools.

Now after his senior season at Irmo, he'll head off to the ACC and help the Tigers battle North Carolina and Duke.

