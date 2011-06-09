Boil water advisory issued for parts of Springdale

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The City of West Columbia has experienced a broken water line break that affects all water customers on Baywater Drive, Durham Drive, Lakewood Drive, Palo Verde Drive, Pine Croft Drive, Pompeii Place, and Swannanoa Drive in Springdale.

The break happened Thursday afternoon.

When the water line is repaired and water service is restored, water customers in this area should boil any water to be consumed until further notice.

