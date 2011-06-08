2 female golfers duke it out at championship

ELGIN, SC (WIS) - The area's top female golfers are teeing it up this week.

The Columbia Women's City Golf Championship is a showdown between a seasoned veteran and a young lady who's not even old enough to drive.

Kelli Murphy is a rising sophomore at Lugoff-Elgin High School. She's only 14-years-old. However Kelli is not a rookie when it comes to the City Championship. She's competing in the tourney for the fourth straight year. She's also the defending champ.

Kelli has a two stroke lead over five-time champ Cecilia Fournil with one round to go. Fournil is looking to win her first title since 2006, but she doesn't mind offering up advice and encouragement to Murphy.

