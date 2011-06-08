Bus catches fire on SC interstate

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A brush fire that was sparked by a bus that went up in flames caused a major traffic backup on Interstate 26 east of the capital city.

The incident happened near the Calhoun/Lexington County line Wednesday afternoon. According to the highway patrol's website, the vehicle fire was in the westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 132. Troopers were called to the scene at 4:11 p.m.

Troopers did detour all westbound traffic off of the interstate at Exit 136 so that emergency crews can tend to the fire that is burning in the woods near the road.

One westbound lane of traffic was opened back up around 5:25 p.m. near the fire scene.

A picture sent in by a WIS viewer shows a yellow bus marked "Durham School Services" engulfed in flames.

Officials say there were no children on the bus and that it was being towed by another bus when the fire started. They said the driver saw the flames, quickly pulled over and bailed. "I grabbed my bad that was in the door, and that's all I could do," said driver Dexter Mock. "I turned around and looked. The whole thing was on fire. The tire was blown out. Then it blew up, boom! It threw fire into the woods. Everything was burning. I'm still nervous."

Fire from the woods spread to a nearby property. A car near the home was destroyed.

Troopers said the driver won't be ticketed since he wasn't doing anything illegal.

The accident remains under investigation.

