With bats on fire, Clemson hopes to continue winning streak

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - The Tigers hope their power surge continues in Sunday's showdown with UConn.

Clemson has scored a total of 23 runs in their two regional games.

The Tigers also had their homerun stroke going in Saturday night's 12-7 win over Coastal Carolina.

Richie Shaffer, Will Lamb and John Hinson all homered for the Tigers.

Clemson hasn't been hitting a lot of homeruns. They've had only 44 homeruns in their last 60 games.

