USC to battle Stetson in round 2

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks are hoping their hot hitting carries over from Saturday night.

USC exploded for 11 runs in their victory over Stetson.

It was the first time Carolina scored in double figures in 12 games.

The Gamecocks had two big innings, scoring six in the third and four in the fourth.

The big blow was a grand slam homerun by Robert Beary in the third to give USC a 6-1 lead.

