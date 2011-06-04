Clemson battles it out against Coastal Carolina to advance in regional

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - There could be a real slugfest Saturday night at the Clemson Regional between the Tigers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

They'll meet in the winners bracket at 7:00 p.m.

The two teams combined for 24 runs Friday.

The Tigers pounded Sacred Heart, scoring all 11 of their runs in the first three innings of their 11-1 victory. Coastal Carolina smashed Connecticut 13-1.

The Tigers know they'll have all they can handle Saturday night against the Chanticleers.

