USC to take on Stetson in Columbia Regional

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Stetson is up next for USC in the Columbia Regional.

The Gamecocks advanced in the winner's bracket Friday night by outlasting Georgia Southern 2-1.

The defending National Champs take on the Stetson Hatters at 7:00 p.m.

USC Coach Ray Tanner said earlier this week the Columbia Regional is the toughest of the 16 regionals. The coach knows what he's talking about. The Gamecocks are the fourth seed nationally. But they really had a fight on their hands Friday night with the Eagles, who are the champions of the Southern Conference.

The Gamecocks will play a Stetson team that rallied from a 5-0 Friday to beat NC State 8-7 on the game's final play.

Stetson is one of three teams from the Atlantic Sun Conference to make the big dance.

