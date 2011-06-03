Tigers on fire against Sacred Heart

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - Clemson is also hosting a regional this weekend, and the Tigers came out swinging against Sacred Heart.

Clemson set the tone in the first inning. Jeff Schaus had a base knock. Brad Miller scored. It was 2-0 Tigers.

Chris Epps drove in two more. Schaus and Will Lamb went home to make it 4-0.

The Tigers led 11-0 after three innings.

Clemson coasted to an 11-1 victory.

The Tigers have won 28 of their last 34 games.

