Roth kicks off game against Georgia Southern

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The road to a second straight College World Series begins Friday night for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks will host Georgia Southern at 7:00 p.m. in the Columbia Regional.

USC Coach Ray Tanner isn't taking any chances with his starting pitcher. He's going with his ace Michael Roth who has an 11-3 record.

Tanner had thought about holding out Roth for Saturday's second game but said with such a strong field, he needed to go with his best fire power.

