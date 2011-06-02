Kickoff times announced for Georgia, Navy games

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times and television information for two of the first three weeks of the college football season on Thursday at their annual spring meetings in Destin, Fla.

South Carolina's game on Sept. 10 at Georgia will start with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff and be televised on ESPN. The following week, the Gamecocks' home opener against Navy on Sept. 17 will be televised by ESPN2 with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff.

The defending SEC Eastern Division Champions open the 2011 season on Sept. 3 with a neutral-site contest against East Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff and TV info for that game, as well as the remainder of the Gamecocks' 2011 schedule, will be released at a later date.

