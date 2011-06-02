Clemson will give fans a chance to cool down

CLEMSON, SC (AP) - The NCAA baseball regional is heating up Clemson this weekend. But organizers have a way for fans to keep cool during games.

Officials have set up a cooling station behind the first base dugout area at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. It will be a large orange and white tent with tables, chairs, water and fans for those who need to temporarily escape the high temperatures.

Coastal Carolina and Connecticut start regional play at 3 p.m. Friday. Clemson and Sacred Heart will play at 7 p.m. Temperatures are forecast in the 90s all weekend with a high of 99 degrees on Sunday.

