Neighbors detain suspected burglar until deputies arrive

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Zachary Alexander Kinard (Source: Lexington County Detention Center) Zachary Alexander Kinard (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
Kinard in court Wednesday afternoon. Kinard in court Wednesday afternoon.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A West Columbia man is sitting in jail after residents physically detained him after catching him breaking into a truck on Dora Street late Tuesday night, deputies say.

According to a Lexington County Sheriff's report, 18-year-old Zachary Alexander Kinard was spotted around 11:30 p.m. into a Ford truck at 146 Dora Street. The report says that the owner of the truck called his neighbor for help when saw Kinard breaking into the tool box in the bed of the vehicle. "I looked out my bathroom window," said Robert Clayton. "My truck was parked right here. I seen him come around, he was standing on this side looking at my tool box."

After a brief physical altercation, the man and his neighbor were able to corner Kinard and detain him until a deputies arrived. "He tried to run, and I just grabbed him threw him down. Stood over him like this. He said he was having a panic attack, He had been taking Xanax."

When one of the deputies approached Kinard and commanded him to put his hands up, the suspect did not comply, according to the report. The deputy then pulled out his Taser and Kinard decided to listen to the commands and was arrested.

A search of Kinard's pockets produced a long flat putty knife, a white rag, a pack of cigarettes and four hydrocodone pills, according to the report. "Some of these younger people today, they want everything given to them," said Clayton's father-in-law, James Toole. They can't get it that way. They steal it."

Kinard was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $25,000 bond on charges of larceny, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

