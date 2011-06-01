George Rogers learns remains found are his brother's - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

George Rogers learns remains found are his brother's

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
DULUTH, GA (WIS) - Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers learned Wednesday that human remains found on Mother's Day are those of his brother, Timothy Rogers.

The former South Carolina star learned the news from family members as he arrived in Duluth, Georgia for the golf tournament he hosts at his alma mater, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified skeletal remains found on May 8 in the woods in Duluth as 53-year-old Timothy Rogers.

According to the newspaper, a cause of death has not yet been determined, but foul play is not suspected. Rogers' drug use prompted Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Carol Terry to send specimens to a lab for more testing before finalizing the death certificate.

Family members originally told the Daily Post that they assumed Timothy Rogers was in rehab and was not allowed to call home.

