Shooting suspect arrested in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's department has arrested an 18 year-old man they say is responsible for shooting another man in his back.

Deputies say that Darrin Harrison was arrested Friday and is charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened on May 12th at Roosevelt Gardens.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says that Harrison fired a gun into a vehicle striking the victim in the back.

According to investigators the victim was able to identify Harrison as the person who shot him.

Harrison is currently being held on a $300,000 bond.

