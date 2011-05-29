South Carolina to host 2011 NCAA Baseball Regional

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina has been selected as one of the 16 regional host institutions for the 2011 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship as announced by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee on Sunday afternoon. By virtue of being awarded a regional, South Carolina has been selected as an at-large to the 64-team field of the NCAA Baseball Tournament. South Carolina heads into the postseason with a 45-14 record. More information on the 2011 Columbia Regional will be released following the announcement of the 64-team field on Monday afternoon at 12:30 pm on ESPN.



It will be Carolina's 27th overall appearance in the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. South Carolina is the defending national champion after winning the CWS in 2010. South Carolina has reached nine College World Series as well as eight NCAA Super Regionals. South Carolina's 12 consecutive trips to the NCAA Baseball Tournament (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011) is the longest current streak of the 12 SEC schools.



It marks the 13th time in school history that the Gamecocks will host an NCAA Regional in baseball. Since the move to the Regional-Super Regional format, Carolina has hosted an NCAA Regional seven times (2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2011).



A limited number of NCAA Baseball Regional booklets are now on sale to the general public, the South Carolina Ticket Office announced.



A booklet includes tickets for all games in the Regional, which will be held Friday, June 3, through Monday, June 6. Booklets are available for $77 each and are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans purchasing the booklet will secure their actual seat locations at the time of the purchase.



If available, single game tickets for Regional games will go on sale Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. Single game tickets will be sold for $15, but there is no guarantee on their availability.



To purchase Regional tickets, visit www.GamecocksOnline.com, stop by the Athletics Ticket Office in Colonial Life Arena at 801 Lincoln Street, or call 803-777-4274 or 800-4SC-FANS (800-472-3267). NCAA postseason regulations state that every person entering the stadium must have a ticket.