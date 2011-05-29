Gamecocks hope to make it back to Omaha

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks are hoping they can make it back to Omaha by staying at home.

The defending National Champs are expected to be one of the top eight national seeds, which means they'll host a regional and super regional.

South Carolina was eliminated from the SEC tournament Friday night by Georgia 4-2.

Carolina lost two straight in Hoover after an opening game victory.

The Gamecocks will find out who their regional opponents will be on Monday.

The 16 regional hosts will entertain three teams in double elimination tournaments next weekend.

