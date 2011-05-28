Search continues for men who robbed Mexican restaurant - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Search continues for men who robbed Mexican restaurant

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Police said they're looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at a Newberry County restaurant last month.

The incident occurred at El Tipico restaurant off Kendall Road in May. The sheriff's office said the men were able to gain access into the restaurant through a back door that was unlocked and open. Once inside, deputies said the men presented a large handgun and demanded money.

Midlands' Most Wanted
 DO YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE? Click here to view the photos of most wanted people in the Midlands. Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

 

"He came to me and told me 'money and cell phones,'" recounted Maricruz Barradas. "I said I don't have no money, no cell phones."

Witnesses reported that the suspects were wearing black clothing and exotic Halloween masks. Deputies said one of the suspects pulled off his mask at some point. They're working with witnesses to put together a composite sketch of that suspect.

The suspects did manage to get away and were seen heading toward a housing complex. "I never seen nothing that close to me," she said. "I'm just scared, really scary."

Deputies said they followed the men through the complex and into a nearby wooded area. That's where they said they lost sight of the suspects.

No one was injured in the incident. The sheriff said there was a brief struggle with the proprietor, but she was shaken up more than anything.

If you have any information concerning this crime or the whereabouts of the suspects, you are asked to call Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:29:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:58 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:31 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly