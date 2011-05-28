Search continues for men who robbed Mexican restaurant

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Police said they're looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at a Newberry County restaurant last month.

The incident occurred at El Tipico restaurant off Kendall Road in May. The sheriff's office said the men were able to gain access into the restaurant through a back door that was unlocked and open. Once inside, deputies said the men presented a large handgun and demanded money.

"He came to me and told me 'money and cell phones,'" recounted Maricruz Barradas. "I said I don't have no money, no cell phones."

Witnesses reported that the suspects were wearing black clothing and exotic Halloween masks. Deputies said one of the suspects pulled off his mask at some point. They're working with witnesses to put together a composite sketch of that suspect.

The suspects did manage to get away and were seen heading toward a housing complex. "I never seen nothing that close to me," she said. "I'm just scared, really scary."

Deputies said they followed the men through the complex and into a nearby wooded area. That's where they said they lost sight of the suspects.

No one was injured in the incident. The sheriff said there was a brief struggle with the proprietor, but she was shaken up more than anything.

If you have any information concerning this crime or the whereabouts of the suspects, you are asked to call Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.