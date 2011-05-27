Arkansas ousts Alabama from SEC tournament, 4-1

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Kyle Robinson homered and Ryne Stanek pitched into the eighth inning to help Arkansas stay alive with a 4-1 victory over Alabama Friday in a Southeastern Conference tournament elimination game.

The Razorbacks (38-19) must beat Vanderbilt twice on Saturday to advance to the championship game.

Stanek (3-2) limited the Crimson Tide (33-26) to two hits while walking three before leaving after a two-out walk to Taylor Dugas in the eighth. Then Arkansas gave him a bigger cushion with Matt Reynolds' RBI double in the bottom half of the inning.

Trent Daniel retired the final four batters for his third save.

Robinson went 2 for 3 with a walk and drove in two runs. He led off the fourth with a homer against Alabama starter Jonathan Smart (4-3) and added an RBI single in the sixth.

Austin Smith drove in Alabama's only run with a single in the fourth.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.