Prosecutors to charge home invasion suspect with attempted murder

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during a Kershaw County home invasion now faces upgraded charges in another case.

Prosecutors said they plan to indict Frank Singleton III on an attempted murder charge in a case from February.

Police said Singleton nearly shot a man inside a Camden hotel. The victim, Eddie Baker, spoke to WIS News 10 about that incident. "He pointed it at my face, about five feet from me," said Baker, "I had to walk toward him and try to get the gun out of his hand."

Singleton was originally charged with assault and battery. His bond was set at $5,000. Singleton walked away from jail after paying $500 dollars.

Singleton and four others face charges in a home invasion that happened earlier this month. Michael Hayes was shot and killed in that incident. 

Prosecutors said Hayes led the men to a safe where he fought back against Singleton, pulling off his mask. Investigators said that's when Singleton shot Hayes three times.

Prosecutors said three of the men confessed to their roles in the deadly crime.

