Local driver helping storm victims at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, NC (WIS) - There's plenty of NASCAR action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend.

There's one local driver who's racing to help others.

It's a big weekend for Irmo NASCAR driver Danny Efland. He's driving in the nationwide race Saturday night.

Efland is also helping out with the tornado relief effort in Alabama and Mississippi.

His Ford Fusion has a special decal this week. Community 2 Community is a non- profit organization that's raising awareness and funds for tornado victims.

