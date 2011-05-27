Carolina Places Four on All-America Teams; 10 on All-SEC Teams

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - University of South Carolina football is well-represented on Phil Steele's 2011 preseason all-star squads, with four players earning All-America accolades and six others joining them on the All-SEC teams, the national football magazine announced Friday. The magazine will hit the newsstands on June 7.

Earning preseason first-team All-America honors are junior wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and junior defensive end Devin Taylor. Sophomore running back Marcus Lattimore and junior cornerback Stephon Gilmore earned second team All-America accolades. All four of those Gamecocks were also first-team All-SEC selections, according to Steele.

Senior defensive tackle Travian Robertson was a preseason second team All-SEC pick, while junior center T.J. Johnson, senior offensive tackle Rokevious Watkins and freshman defensive end Jadeveon Clowney were named to the preseason All-SEC third team. Senior defensive end Melvin Ingram and junior safety DeVonte Holloman earned spots on Steele's fourth-team All-SEC squad.

The defending SEC Eastern Division champion Gamecocks finished the 2010 season with a 9-5 record and ranked 22nd in both national polls. They will report for fall camp on Tuesday, August 2, with the first full squad workout set for Wednesday, August 3.

