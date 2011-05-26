Midlands boy throws first pitch at Cubs game - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands boy throws first pitch at Cubs game

By Mandy Mitchell - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Midlands boy got the opportunity of a lifetime last month in Chicago when he got to throw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field.

Like a lot of young boys, Fowler Bolton is a baseball fan and loves to play the game. But unlike a lot of young boys, Fowler has some very good genes. He is the grandson of Randy Jackson, a third baseman for the Cubs and Dodgers back in the 50s. "We are really close," said Fowler. "We have a lot of good times together."

Grandfather and grandson spent a very good moment together last month. Jackson was set to throw out the first pitch at the Cubs game as part of a weekend honoring former players, and asked young Fowler to join him on the mound. "When he had two balls, I thought it was just like for me to get autographs," said Fowler. "Then he told me to come out with him."

"There were 42,000 people there, and I think his grandfather calmed him down," said Clay Bolton, Fowler's dad. "And I said a little prayer, 'let him throw to the catcher.'"

Fowler didn't flinch under pressure, throwing a perfect strike. "I actually did," he said. "It wasn't as far as I thought it would be."

Not a bad way for to spend quality time with your grandfather at the ballpark. "It was once-in-a-lifetime kind of stuff," said Fowler. "It was chill bumps."

Fowler said the coolest part about the entire trip wasn't the pitch. He got to ride in a limousine back to the hotel.

