Confessions, motives surface in deadly home invasion - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Confessions, motives surface in deadly home invasion

The defendants in court Thursday. (left to right): Drakeford, Randy Lewis, and Macklin The defendants in court Thursday. (left to right): Drakeford, Randy Lewis, and Macklin
The Sandspur Road crime scene. The Sandspur Road crime scene.
The apartment where Singleton, Drakeford and Jerome Lewis were arrested. The apartment where Singleton, Drakeford and Jerome Lewis were arrested.

Around 11:00 p.m. on May 14, Kershaw County deputies were called to a home on Black River Road where two masked men invaded a home and held a gun to the home owner's head. The men forced the victim outside him home and forced him to hand over money from a car, investigators said. Deputies tracked the suspects back to a nearby mobile home and found several pieces of evidence.

During the morning of May 16, Camden police received a call of shots fired and a robbery involving three masked men at the Food Lion on Highway 521 North. Minutes after Food Lion opened for the day at 7:00 a.m., the three masked robbers walked through the doors and forced a clerk at gunpoint to page the manager, whom they made empty out the safe at gunpoint, police say.
    
One of the robbers shot at a clerk in the meat department but missed, and the three made their way out. "Nobody was physically injured, but to say no one was injured would not be the case because if someone just shot at you, you'd feel like you'd been injured too," Chief Joe Floyd said.

Investigators think the men may be responsible for other burglaries around the county. The investigation into those incidents continues.

A trial date has not been set.

Related stories:

Fifth arrest in deadly home invasion, kidnapping

Camden armed robbers suspected in several home invasions

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

1 2 <<Previous

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:29:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:58 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:31 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly