Confessions, motives surface in deadly home invasion

Around 11:00 p.m. on May 14, Kershaw County deputies were called to a home on Black River Road where two masked men invaded a home and held a gun to the home owner's head. The men forced the victim outside him home and forced him to hand over money from a car, investigators said. Deputies tracked the suspects back to a nearby mobile home and found several pieces of evidence.

During the morning of May 16, Camden police received a call of shots fired and a robbery involving three masked men at the Food Lion on Highway 521 North. Minutes after Food Lion opened for the day at 7:00 a.m., the three masked robbers walked through the doors and forced a clerk at gunpoint to page the manager, whom they made empty out the safe at gunpoint, police say.



One of the robbers shot at a clerk in the meat department but missed, and the three made their way out. "Nobody was physically injured, but to say no one was injured would not be the case because if someone just shot at you, you'd feel like you'd been injured too," Chief Joe Floyd said.

Investigators think the men may be responsible for other burglaries around the county. The investigation into those incidents continues.

A trial date has not been set.

