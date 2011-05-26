Woman arrested for faking daughter's cancer

While the Sheriff could not comment on the child's knowledge or involvement in the situation, he did say that a juvenile had been charged in family court related to the case.

"A lot of good people gave many, prayers and support to this family and now understandably feel betrayed," said Foster.

It also appears that they were untruthful about a number of people in the community who supposedly assisted them in obtaining money or assistance into St. Jude's Hospital, investigators said.

"So many people have been damaged by this," said Foster. "I sincerely hope that this will not keep us for seeing others who truly have a need and offering assistance. As I said earlier, our love and generosity is what makes Newberry County so special and I pray that we would continue to display those attributes in our interaction with each other."

"I have family and friends who have received treatment at St. Jude's Hospital," said Foster. "They do wonderful work there, but the treatments and the suffering there take heavy physical and emotional tolls on the patients and their families. It is despicable to think anyone would fabricate a story about undergoing treatment there when so many families are there hurting and praying for miracles in the life of their sick and often dying children."

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is also asking anyone who donated money to this purpose to contact them at (803) 321-2222 and let them know your name and how much you donated. While restitution is highly unlikely, investigators say they would like to determine as closely as possible the total amount of money the family received under this guise.

Chapman was arrested Wednesday around lunch time and was released from custody later that afternoon on a Personal Appearance bond.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Newberry County Sheriff's Office at (803) 321-2222 or www.newberrycountysheriff.com.

