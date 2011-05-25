Spurrier: Decision on Garcia to be made soon

By Rick Henry - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - USC football coach Steve Spurrier says a decision on whether quarterback Stephen Garcia will be allowed to rejoin the team should be made at the end of summer break.

The head ball coach has been dropping hints all week that Garcia is close to rejoining the squad. Spurrier is talking a lot these days about Garcia, and says the quarterback still has a lot of work to do.

Garcia has been serving an indefinite suspension for nearly two months. This is his fifth suspension since arriving on campus in January 2007.



Spurrier hopes Garcia has finally turned the corner. "I know he's changed a lot of things in his life already," said Spurrier. "Hopefully he'll keep up and hopefully do that the rest of his life if he's going to hopefully play in NFL, but just be a productive member of society. We all have to be first class in everything we do."

Spurrier also wants to see improvement from Garcia on the field. "Your goal should be to be the best quarterback in the nation," said Spurrier. "Right now he's not preseason all-conference, and he should be. He should be the guy, but because he has a few errant plays here and there, people are not that high on him. So if he can eliminate those careless plays and really be on top of his game, he's got a chance."

Spurrier says if Garcia is reinstated, he won't automatically be handed the starting job. The head ball coach says Garcia will have to compete with sophomore Connor Shaw for the number one spot.

Spurrier said Garcia will likely return to the team when workouts start on June 1.

