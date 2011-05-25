Spurrier: Decision on Garcia to be made soon - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Spurrier: Decision on Garcia to be made soon

Stephen Garcia Stephen Garcia

By Rick Henry - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - USC football coach Steve Spurrier says a decision on whether quarterback Stephen Garcia will be allowed to rejoin the team should be made at the end of summer break.

The head ball coach has been dropping hints all week that Garcia is close to rejoining the squad. Spurrier is talking a lot these days about Garcia, and says the quarterback still has a lot of work to do.

Garcia has been serving an indefinite suspension for nearly two months. This is his fifth suspension since arriving on campus in January 2007.
     
Spurrier hopes Garcia has finally turned the corner. "I know he's changed a lot of things in his life already," said Spurrier. "Hopefully he'll keep up and hopefully do that the rest of his life if he's going to hopefully play in NFL, but just be a productive member of society. We all have to be first class in everything we do."

Spurrier also wants to see improvement from Garcia on the field. "Your goal should be to be the best quarterback in the nation," said Spurrier. "Right now he's not preseason all-conference, and he should be. He should be the guy, but because he has a few errant plays here and there, people are not that high on him. So if he can eliminate those careless plays and really be on top of his game, he's got a chance."

Spurrier says if Garcia is reinstated, he won't automatically be handed the starting job. The head ball coach says Garcia will have to compete with sophomore Connor Shaw for the number one spot.

Spurrier said Garcia will likely return to the team when workouts start on June 1.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:25:33 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:48:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>

  • What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:16:20 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:28:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>

  • Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:27:31 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:09:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly