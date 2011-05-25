NBA's Balkman turns lemons into lemonade - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

NBA's Balkman turns lemons into lemonade

Renaldo Balkman (Source: Wikipedia) Renaldo Balkman (Source: Wikipedia)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - New York Knicks forward Renaldo Balkman helped turn lemons into lemonade Wednesday as part of a seventh-grader's efforts to help those afflicted with cancer.

Balkman took orders behind the table at Anthony's Lemonade Stand - 13-year Anthony Frederick's fundraiser for cancer research. The teenager's mother, Dru Frederick, was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago. His father, Tony, is currently undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia.

Balkman, a former South Carolina Gamecock, heard about the family and wanted to take part.

Balkman handed out cold cups of lemonade, posed for pictures and shook hands with those stopping by at Dent Middle School. Members of the U.S. Army from nearby Fort Jackson and of South Carolina's women's basketball team also staffed the stand.

Copyright 2011 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

