Spoiler Alert: Oprah’s final message...

CHICAGO (RNN) - After 25 years and 4,561 episodes, the legendary Oprah Winfrey Show took its final bow Wednesday with one simple message: Gratitude.

"From you, whose name's I've never known, I've learned what love is," Winfrey said to her viewers in 150 countries around the world.

It was a finale stripped of any surprises or of the high gloss and glam that came to mark some of the Oprah shows throughout its 25th and final season.

On the season premiere, ultimate viewers were surprised with a four-day trip to Australia. At Christmastime, Winfrey had so many favorite things to give away, she decided to do a second episode.

"There's not a surprise left to do," Winfrey said. "Not a thing left to put under your seat."

Instead, Winfrey stood on a bare stage, with no guest but herself, and took on the role of master teacher, as she urged viewers one last time to live their best lives.

"You are responsible for your life," Winfrey said. "And when you get that, everything changes."

Winfrey said she's learned from the show that there's a common thread that runs through all of humanity's pain and suffering: Unworthiness.

"This show has taught me you are worthy because you are born, and because you are here," Winfrey said. "You, alone, are enough."

Winfrey told her viewers that they each has the power to change someone else's life, whether that power be as simple as listening, or nurturing and mothering. Whatever that talent is, Winfrey said, it's important not to get it confused.

"You carry whatever it is you are supposed to be doing," Winfrey said. "Carry it forward. Don't waste anymore time."

Winfrey said she hopes viewers will continue to transfer the positive energy she has tried to share throughout the years.

"What I hope is that you will be tat safe harbor for someone else," telling viewers to be there when they see someone else fall.

In an unprecedented twist, Oprah candidly discussed her faith, something many viewers have wondered about through the years. Spelling it out, Winfrey said she worships "the one and only G-O-D," and credited him and for her success over the years.

"I non-jokingly say, my team and Jesus, because without God, this would not have been possible," Winfrey said.

Winfrey said she has no regrets over the run of her show. However, she would have liked to have done more shows on the sexual seduction and rape of children, of which she herself was a victim. She credited an episode from season 25 with Tyler Perry and an audience full of molested men with freeing her of her own shame.

In parting, Winfrey said the ending of her show was not bittersweet, but rather sweet.

"I won't say goodbye," she said in her final exchange with viewers. "I'll just say, until we meet again."

And with those last words, Winfrey exited her studio, stopping to hug life partner Stedman Graham and a few fans.

And the lights went out on the Oprah show studio.

